Robert Morris visits Detroit Mercy following Lovejoy’s 22-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-7, 3-1 Horizon League)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Robert Morris after Orlando Lovejoy scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 73-68 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Titans are 3-1 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonials have gone 2-2 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 17.1 assists per game led by Albert Vargas averaging 4.3.

Detroit Mercy averages 75.6 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 71.2 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Detroit Mercy allows.

The Titans and Colonials square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Nadeau is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Titans. Tyler Spratt is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeSean Goode is averaging 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

