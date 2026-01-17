Robert Morris secures 92-89 OT victory over Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 23 points in Robert Morris’ 92-89 overtime victory over Northern Kentucky…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 23 points in Robert Morris’ 92-89 overtime victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Donovan Oday hit a 3-pointer for Northern Kentucky with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 81-all. Robert Morris scored the last four points of OT on Prather’s jumper with 1:08 left and on a pair of free throws from Darius Livingston with nine seconds remaining.

Prather went 9 of 18 from the field (4 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Colonials (12-8, 4-5 Horizon League). Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Kaleb Brown finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Oday led the Norse (14-7, 6-4) with 38 points and four assists. LJ Wells added 18 points and eight rebounds for Northern Kentucky. Dan Gherezgher Jr. also had 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

