Robert Morris plays Northern Kentucky following Malcolm’s 20-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-11, 4-3 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-4, 4-2 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-11, 4-3 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (11-4, 4-2 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Northern Kentucky after Aislin scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 74-64 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 6-1 in home games. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon scoring 64.8 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Norse have gone 4-3 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is sixth in the Horizon scoring 65.6 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

Robert Morris is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Robert Morris allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 12.3 points. Bailey Kuhns is averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Taysha Rushton is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 8.2 points. Karina Bystry is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.