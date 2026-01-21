Robert Morris hosts Milwaukee following Augillard’s 35-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (12-8, 4-5 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (12-8, 4-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Robert Morris after Amar Augillard scored 35 points in Milwaukee’s 100-82 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials have gone 7-2 at home. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 17.4 assists per game led by Albert Vargas averaging 4.5.

The Panthers are 4-5 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon League with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Faizon Fields averaging 2.9.

Robert Morris is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 77.7 points per game, 2.4 more than the 75.3 Robert Morris gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeSean Goode is shooting 63.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Augillard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.