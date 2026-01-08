Robert Davis has 29 in Old Dominion’s 70-66 win over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. had 29 points in Old Dominion’s 70-66 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday.…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Robert Davis Jr. had 29 points in Old Dominion’s 70-66 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Davis shot 11 for 18, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Monarchs (5-12, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). KC Shaw scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Caelum Swanton-Rodger finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Chanticleers (8-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Josh Beadle, who finished with 18 points. Coastal Carolina also got 16 points from Reggie Hill. Rasheed Jones finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

