Rob Dockery scores 22 in La Salle’s 79-72 victory against Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rob Dockery scored 22 points as La Salle beat Rhode Island 79-72 on Wednesday.

Dockery also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Explorers (5-11, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Truth Harris scored 19 points off the bench and added four steals. Jerome Brewer Jr. went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. The victory broke a five-game losing streak for the Explorers.

The Rams (9-7, 0-3) were led in scoring by Jonah Hinton, who finished with 18 points. Myles Corey added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Rhode Island.

La Salle was tied with Rhode Island at the half, 41-41, with Harris (14 points) its high scorer before the break. La Salle took the lead for good with 17:48 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Dockery to make it a 46-44 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

