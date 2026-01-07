Rivera-Torres leads Monmouth against William & Mary after 21-point game

William & Mary Tribe (11-4, 2-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-8, 1-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

William & Mary Tribe (11-4, 2-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-8, 1-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts William & Mary after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 62-48 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks are 4-2 on their home court. Monmouth ranks fifth in the CAA with 13.9 assists per game led by Jack Collins averaging 4.9.

The Tribe are 2-1 against conference opponents. William & Mary is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Tribe meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera-Torres is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cade Haskins is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 8.3 points. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tribe: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

