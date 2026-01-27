Rismiller leads Kent State against Toledo after 25-point performance

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-10, 4-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-8, 4-3 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-10, 4-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-8, 4-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Toledo after Riley Rismiller scored 25 points in Kent State’s 84-74 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets have gone 6-2 at home. Toledo ranks fourth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 4-4 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

Toledo makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Kent State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Golden Flashes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Mya Babbitt is shooting 37.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Flashes. Anna Campanelli is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

