Ring Nyeri scores 23 to help Northern Colorado turn back Eastern Washington 74-71

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ring Nyeri scored 23 points to help Northern Colorado hold off Eastern Washington 74-71 on Saturday.

Nyeri also had five rebounds for the Bears (13-10, 3-7 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne added 13 points and nine rebounds. Quinn Denker scored nine.

The Eagles (5-17, 3-6) were led in scoring by Alton Hamilton IV, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Kiree Huie added 12 points and Johnny Radford scored 11.

