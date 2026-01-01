Ring Malith’s 12 help SIU-Edwardsville take down Southern Indiana 59-55

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ring Malith scored 12 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Southern Indiana 59-55 on Thursday. Malith added six…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ring Malith scored 12 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Southern Indiana 59-55 on Thursday.

Malith added six rebounds for the Cougars (9-5, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jack Campion scored 11 points and added four steals. Arnas Sakenis shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-3) were led by Tolu Samuels, who posted 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Southern Indiana also got eight points and six rebounds from Steven Clay. Cardell Bailey had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.