Riley scores 22 to propel San Francisco past San Diego 74-64

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyrone Riley IV scored 22 points and San Francisco beat San Diego 74-64 on Friday night.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyrone Riley IV scored 22 points and San Francisco beat San Diego 74-64 on Friday night.

Riley shot 9 for 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Dons (10-6, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Legend Smiley added 15 points and Ryan Beasley scored 13 with six assists.

The Toreros (6-9, 1-2) were led by Adrian McIntyre with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito had 15 points and Dominique Ford scored 13.

San Francisco led San Diego at the half, 29-28, behind Riley’s 14 points. Riley’s layup with 15:45 remaining in the second half gave San Francisco the lead for good at 38-36.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.