Riley scores 20 in Tulsa’s 82-66 victory against North Texas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 20 points helped Tulsa defeat North Texas 82-66 on Wednesday.

Riley added six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (18-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Miles Barnstable scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. David Green shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Mean Green (12-9, 3-5) were led in scoring by Je’Shawn Stevenson, who finished with 19 points. Dylan Arnett added 14 points and six rebounds, and David Terrell Jr. also had 13 points.

Tulsa entered halftime up 33-28. Green paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. A 20-1 run in the second half turned a three-point deficit into a 16-point lead for Tulsa. They outscored North Texas by 11 points in the final half, as Barnstable led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

