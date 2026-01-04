Riley leads San Francisco against Portland after 22-point performance

Portland Pilots (7-9, 0-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-6, 2-1 WCC) San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Portland Pilots (7-9, 0-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-6, 2-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Portland after Tyrone Riley IV scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 74-64 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons have gone 6-1 in home games. San Francisco is third in the WCC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 5.0.

The Pilots are 0-3 in conference games. Portland allows 81.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

San Francisco is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Portland allows to opponents. Portland scores 10.8 more points per game (79.1) than San Francisco allows (68.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is averaging 13 points for the Dons. Riley is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Joel Foxwell is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Pilots. Cameron Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.