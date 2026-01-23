Riley leads East Carolina past North Texas 63-59

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Joran Riley scored 15 points, including a three-point play with 33 seconds left, and East Carolina…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Joran Riley scored 15 points, including a three-point play with 33 seconds left, and East Carolina took down North Texas 63-59 on Friday.

Riley added two free throws on ECU’s next possession for a 61-56 lead.

Riley also had five rebounds for the Pirates (6-14, 1-6 American Athletic Conference). Demitri Gardner scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Corey Caulker shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Pirates stopped a seven-game skid with the win.

Je’Shawn Stevenson finished with 18 points and two steals for the Mean Green (12-8, 3-4). David Terrell Jr. added 12 points.

East Carolina went into halftime ahead of North Texas 28-23. Caulker scored 11 points in the half. Riley scored a team-high 11 points for East Carolina in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

