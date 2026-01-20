Riley leads East Carolina against Wichita State after 23-point game

East Carolina Pirates (5-13, 0-5 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-8, 3-3 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (5-13, 0-5 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-8, 3-3 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Wichita State after Joran Riley scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 73-70 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Shockers have gone 8-2 at home. Wichita State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 0-5 against AAC opponents. East Carolina has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

Wichita State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.5% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Pirates match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is averaging 17.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Riley is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.