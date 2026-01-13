Riley leads East Carolina against South Florida

East Carolina Pirates (5-11, 0-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (5-11, 0-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-6, 2-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits South Florida after Joran Riley scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 87-85 overtime loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls are 6-1 in home games. South Florida is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 0-3 against AAC opponents. East Carolina gives up 77.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.6 points per game.

South Florida averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.3 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 68.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 79.8 South Florida allows to opponents.

The Bulls and Pirates face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wes Enis averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 16.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Mbeng is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Pirates. Riley is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 89.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

