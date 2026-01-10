Riley and East Carolina host UAB

UAB Blazers (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (5-10, 0-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (5-10, 0-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts UAB after Joran Riley scored 29 points in East Carolina’s 75-67 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Pirates have gone 5-4 at home. East Carolina is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Blazers are 1-2 in AAC play. UAB is third in the AAC scoring 83.3 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

East Carolina is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Blazers face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Pirates. Riley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance Westry is averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.