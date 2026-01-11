Riley and East Carolina host UAB

UAB Blazers (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (5-10, 0-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UAB Blazers (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (5-10, 0-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts UAB after Joran Riley scored 29 points in East Carolina’s 75-67 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Pirates are 5-4 in home games. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 4.3.

The Blazers are 1-2 in AAC play. UAB is ninth in the AAC giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

East Carolina is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% UAB allows to opponents. UAB scores 7.0 more points per game (83.3) than East Carolina gives up (76.3).

The Pirates and Blazers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Emejuru is averaging 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Evan Chatman is averaging 8.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

