Riley Allenspach leads George Washington over George Mason 69-64 for 9th straight victory

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Riley Allenspach finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead George Mason to a 69-64…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Riley Allenspach finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead George Mason to a 69-64 victory over George Washington on Monday night, upping its winning streak to nine.

Masai Troutman added 14 points for the Patriots (18-1, 6-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kory Mincy pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Revolutionaries (12-7, 3-3) were led by Garrett Johnson with 18 points. Rafael Castro added 17 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Trey Autry also recorded 12 points.

Troutman scored nine points in the first half for George Mason, who led 38-30 at the break. Jahari Long’s 3-pointer with 1:56 left in the second half gave George Mason the lead for good at 63-62.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.