Rider visits Rippey and Saint Peter’s

Rider Broncs (4-15, 2-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-15, 3-7 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Rider Broncs (4-15, 2-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-15, 3-7 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Rider after De’Naya Rippey scored 25 points in Saint Peter’s 66-59 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Peacocks are 1-8 on their home court. Saint Peter’s averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncs have gone 2-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Saint Peter’s averages 51.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 64.6 Rider allows. Rider averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rippey is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kristina Yomane is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Aina Perez Mesquida is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.