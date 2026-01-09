Rider heads to Marist for conference showdown

Rider Broncs (3-12, 1-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (5-10, 2-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (3-12, 1-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (5-10, 2-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Marist and Rider will play on Saturday.

The Red Foxes are 3-4 in home games. Marist is seventh in the MAAC scoring 59.3 points while shooting 35.5% from the field.

The Broncs are 1-5 in MAAC play. Rider is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Marist averages 59.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 67.0 Rider allows. Rider averages 54.9 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 69.7 Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Broncs match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Justine Henry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Aliya McIver is shooting 24.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals. Kristina Yomane is averaging 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

