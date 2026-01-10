Rider faces Marist following Burton’s 27-point game

Marist Red Foxes (10-5, 4-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-13, 0-5 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (10-5, 4-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-13, 0-5 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Marist after Aasim Burton scored 27 points in Rider’s 68-62 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs are 1-4 in home games. Rider gives up 75.1 points and has been outscored by 13.5 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 4-2 against MAAC opponents. Marist has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Rider is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Marist allows to opponents. Marist has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Red Foxes meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Cruz is averaging 12.2 points for the Broncs. Burton is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the past 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is averaging 12.7 points for the Red Foxes. Justin Menard is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.