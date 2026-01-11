Rider faces Marist following Burton’s 27-point game

Marist Red Foxes (10-5, 4-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-13, 0-5 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Marist Red Foxes (10-5, 4-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-13, 0-5 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -10.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces Marist after Aasim Burton scored 27 points in Rider’s 68-62 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs have gone 1-4 in home games. Rider is 1-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes are 4-2 against conference opponents. Marist is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rider is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Rider allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc. Zion Cruz is shooting 36.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Justin Menard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.