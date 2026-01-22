Riddick leads Tulsa against North Texas after 22-point outing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-6, 4-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-8, 5-2 AAC) Denton, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-6, 4-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (11-8, 5-2 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits North Texas after Hannah Riddick scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 78-66 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Mean Green are 6-5 in home games. North Texas is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-2 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

North Texas makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Tulsa averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than North Texas allows.

The Mean Green and Golden Hurricane match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Nestor is averaging 12.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Mean Green. Aysia Proctor is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 16.1 points. Riddick is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

