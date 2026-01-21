Ricks and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash visit conference foe Chicago State

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-15, 2-4 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-16, 2-4 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-15, 2-4 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (3-16, 2-4 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shelby Ricks and Saint Francis (PA) visit Keona McGee and Chicago State on Thursday.

The Cougars have gone 2-2 at home. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 75.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Red Flash are 2-4 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC with 13.0 assists per game led by Makyiah Ward averaging 3.1.

Chicago State’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA)’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Cougars and Red Flash face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalia Williams is scoring 8.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cougars. McGee is averaging 9.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Aleah James is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 11.5 points. Ricks is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

