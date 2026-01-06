Richmond visits Mitchell and Saint Bonaventure

Richmond Spiders (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-3, 0-1 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Richmond Spiders (11-4, 1-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-3, 0-1 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Richmond after Frank Mitchell scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 89-82 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Bonnies have gone 7-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks fourth in the A-10 with 16.2 assists per game led by Dasonte Bowen averaging 4.1.

The Spiders are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond ranks third in the A-10 shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

Saint Bonaventure scores 78.6 points, 5.9 more per game than the 72.7 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Spiders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 17.1 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Will Johnston is averaging 9.6 points for the Spiders. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

