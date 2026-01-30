Richmond Spiders face the Davidson Wildcats on 4-game losing streak

Davidson Wildcats (12-8, 4-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-9, 3-6 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Davidson Wildcats (12-8, 4-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-9, 3-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond aims to stop its four-game skid when the Spiders play Davidson.

The Spiders are 9-4 on their home court. Richmond scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Richmond is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 71.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 73.2 Richmond gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 9.6 points for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 14.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Roberts Blums is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

