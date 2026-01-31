Richmond plays VCU on 6-game win streak

Richmond Spiders (17-4, 7-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-14, 4-6 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (17-4, 7-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-14, 4-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will attempt to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against VCU.

The Rams have gone 7-2 in home games. VCU is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The Spiders are 7-1 in A-10 play. Richmond leads the A-10 scoring 75.0 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

VCU scores 58.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 62.2 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game VCU gives up.

The Rams and Spiders meet Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Knezevic is averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Cyriah Griffin is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is averaging 22.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.