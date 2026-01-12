Richmond leads Memphis against North Texas after 24-point outing

Memphis Tigers (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-7, 3-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-7, 3-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits North Texas after Daejah Richmond scored 24 points in Memphis’ 90-81 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Mean Green have gone 5-4 in home games. North Texas ranks sixth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Nestor averaging 7.1.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 against AAC opponents. Memphis has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Texas makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Memphis averages 5.1 more points per game (67.3) than North Texas gives up to opponents (62.2).

The Mean Green and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Proctor is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Andi Schissler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamya Smith is averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Brooklynn Charlo is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

