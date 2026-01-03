Richmond faces Fordham after Daughtry’s 23-point performance

Richmond Spiders (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-5, 0-1 A-10) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-5, 0-1 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Fordham after Jaden Daughtry scored 23 points in Richmond’s 99-85 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 7-2 in home games. Fordham scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Spiders are 0-1 in A-10 play. Richmond scores 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Fordham scores 74.1 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 72.6 Richmond gives up. Richmond scores 21.7 more points per game (83.1) than Fordham gives up to opponents (61.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Rams. Marcus Greene is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Walz is averaging 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Daughtry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.