Rihards Vavers, Ace Glass rally Washington State to 78-76 victory over Loyola Marymount

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Rihards Vavers had 17 points and Ace Glass scored 16, including a go-ahead three-point play with 10 seconds remaining, to rally Washington State to a 78-76 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night.

Vavers shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (7-9, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Glass added five assists. Jerone Morton hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. ND Okafor tallied 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Lions (10-6, 1-2) were led by Jan Vide, who recorded 28 points and three steals. Jalen Shelley totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Rodney Brown Jr. scored 12.

Washington State went into the half ahead of Loyola Marymount 34-32. Vavers scored 12 points before the break, and Glass scored 14 points in the second half to rally Washington State.

