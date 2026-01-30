Rice visits Bonke and Charlotte

Rice Owls (9-12, 3-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (12-9, 6-2 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Rice Owls (9-12, 3-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (12-9, 6-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Rice after Anton Bonke scored 25 points in Charlotte’s 80-76 overtime win against the Temple Owls.

The 49ers are 8-4 in home games. Charlotte is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 3-5 against AAC opponents. Rice is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Charlotte averages 74.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 74.1 Rice gives up. Rice averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Charlotte gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonke is averaging 11 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the 49ers. Dezayne Mingo is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.