Rice puts home win streak on the line against Memphis

Memphis Tigers (6-7, 1-0 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Memphis trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Owls are 5-2 on their home court. Rice has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

The Tigers are 1-0 in conference play. Memphis has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rice is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 74.0 points per game, equal to what Rice allows.

The Owls and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.9 points. Trae Broadnax is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Zachary Davis is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

