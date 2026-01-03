Rice plays Memphis, seeks 4th straight home win

Memphis Tigers (6-7, 1-0 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Memphis Tigers (6-7, 1-0 AAC) at Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Memphis looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Owls have gone 5-2 at home. Rice is sixth in the AAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Oladokun Jr. averaging 2.7.

The Tigers are 1-0 in AAC play. Memphis is eighth in the AAC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Rice is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is averaging 13.9 points for the Owls. Trae Broadnax is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Zachary Davis is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.