Rice plays Florida Atlantic on 6-game win streak

Rice Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-7, 0-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-7, 0-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will attempt to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against Florida Atlantic.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have gone 3-4 in home games. Florida Atlantic allows 65.8 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Rice Owls are 1-0 in conference games. Rice averages 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Florida Atlantic scores 61.2 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 57.8 Rice gives up. Rice averages 68.0 points per game, 2.2 more than the 65.8 Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents.

The Florida Atlantic Owls and Rice Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hailey Adams is averaging 7.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Rice Owls. Dominique Ennis is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rice Owls: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.