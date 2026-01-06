Rice plays Charlotte after Flores’ 21-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-3, 2-0 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces…

Charlotte 49ers (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-3, 2-0 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces Charlotte after Victoria Flores scored 21 points in Rice’s 83-75 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Owls have gone 6-0 in home games. Rice is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers are 2-0 in AAC play. Charlotte ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Rice’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (38.3%).

The Owls and 49ers square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Shelby Hayes is averaging 12.4 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Princess Anderson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 70.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.