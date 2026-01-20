Rice hosts Temple after Tobiason’s 23-point game

Temple Owls (11-7, 3-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (8-10, 2-3 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits…

Temple Owls (11-7, 3-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (8-10, 2-3 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Rice after Aiden Tobiason scored 23 points in Temple’s 79-73 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Rice Owls have gone 5-4 in home games. Rice is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Temple Owls have gone 3-2 against AAC opponents. Temple is sixth in the AAC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Rice averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Rice Owls. Nick Anderson is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Derrian Ford is averaging 17.8 points for the Temple Owls. Gavin Griffiths is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Temple Owls: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

