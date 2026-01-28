Rice defeats East Carolina 83-77

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Smith’s 21 points helped Rice defeat East Carolina 83-77 on Wednesday. Smith went 8 of…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Smith’s 21 points helped Rice defeat East Carolina 83-77 on Wednesday.

Smith went 8 of 16 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Owls (9-12, 3-5 American Athletic Conference). Nick Anderson scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax shot 6 for 11 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Joran Riley led the way for the Pirates (6-15, 1-7) with 37 points, Demitri Gardner added 16 points, and Giovanni Emejuru had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Cam Carroll put up eight points in the first half for Rice, who went into the break tied 33-33 with East Carolina. Eternity Eguagie scored Rice’s last six points as they finished off a six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

