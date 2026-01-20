Rhode Island visits Richmond after Lopez’s 20-point game

Rhode Island Rams (10-8, 1-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-6, 3-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (10-8, 1-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-6, 3-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Rhode Island after AJ Lopez scored 20 points in Richmond’s 88-63 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders are 9-3 on their home court. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 with 15.1 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 2.3.

The Rams have gone 1-4 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Richmond averages 80.9 points, 14.0 more per game than the 66.9 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 72.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 72.6 Richmond gives up to opponents.

The Spiders and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 10 points. Lopez is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Jonah Hinton is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

