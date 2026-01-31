Rhode Island takes on Duquesne following Tripp’s 24-point game

Rhode Island Rams (13-8, 4-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-10, 3-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode…

Rhode Island Rams (13-8, 4-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (11-10, 3-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on Duquesne after Jahmere Tripp scored 24 points in Rhode Island’s 81-76 overtime win over the Dayton Flyers.

The Dukes are 8-5 in home games. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 scoring 83.2 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Rams have gone 4-4 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

Duquesne makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Rhode Island averages 72.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 77.4 Duquesne allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jimmie Williams is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games.

Jonah Hinton averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

