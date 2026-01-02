Rhode Island Rams play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, aim for 6th straight victory

Rhode Island Rams (11-2, 2-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-9, 0-2 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (11-2, 2-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-9, 0-2 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Rams take on Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers have gone 1-6 at home. Loyola Chicago allows 62.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Rams are 2-0 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is the top team in the A-10 giving up only 53.7 points per game while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The Ramblers and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 11.9 points for the Ramblers. Brooklyn Vaughn is averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Vanessa Harris averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Brooklyn Gray is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.