Rhode Island plays Fordham on 12-game win streak

Rhode Island Rams (18-2, 9-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-12, 1-9 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island seeks to build upon its 12-game win streak with a victory against Fordham.

The Fordham Rams are 7-5 in home games. Fordham ranks sixth in the A-10 with 12.8 assists per game led by Alexis Black averaging 4.0.

The Rhode Island Rams are 9-0 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is 13-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Fordham’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Fordham gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Wilson-Saltos is averaging 5.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Fordham Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brooklyn Gray is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Rhode Island Rams. Albina Syla is averaging 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 10-0, averaging 67.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

