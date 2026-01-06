Rhode Island hosts La Salle following Dockery’s 23-point performance

La Salle Explorers (4-11, 0-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-6, 0-2 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (4-11, 0-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-6, 0-2 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Rhode Island after Rob Dockery scored 23 points in La Salle’s 77-55 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 0-2 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Rhode Island averages 72.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 72.5 La Salle allows. La Salle averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Rhode Island allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Explorers. Josiah Harris is averaging 9.3 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

