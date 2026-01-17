Rhode Island hosts Duquesne after Bordas’ 20-point game

Duquesne Dukes (7-10, 0-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-2, 6-0 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (7-10, 0-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (15-2, 6-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Rhode Island after Alexis Bordas scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 59-45 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 7-1 on their home court. Rhode Island is sixth in the A-10 scoring 68.4 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Dukes are 0-6 in A-10 play. Duquesne averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Rhode Island makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Duquesne scores 12.9 more points per game (66.5) than Rhode Island allows (53.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Rams. Palmire Mbu is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Harriet Ford is averaging 8.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Dukes. Bordas is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Dukes: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

