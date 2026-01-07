Rhode Island hosts Dockery and La Salle

La Salle Explorers (4-11, 0-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-6, 0-2 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (4-11, 0-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-6, 0-2 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Rhode Island after Rob Dockery scored 23 points in La Salle’s 77-55 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Explorers are 0-2 in conference play. La Salle has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Explorers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is shooting 36.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is averaging 12.9 points for the Explorers. Josiah Harris is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.