Reynolds leads Florida against Auburn after 21-point game

Florida Gators (12-6, 0-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-6, 0-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Auburn after Laila Reynolds scored 21 points in Florida’s 74-66 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Auburn scores 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Gators are 0-3 against SEC opponents. Florida averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

Auburn makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Florida has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’riel Jackson is averaging 6.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 9.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games.

Liv McGill is averaging 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.3 steals for the Gators. Nyadieng Yiech is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 24.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

