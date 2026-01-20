Reynolds and the UT Arlington Mavericks take on conference foe Tarleton State

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-10, 2-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-8, 3-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-10, 2-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-8, 3-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kira Reynolds and UT Arlington take on Shadasia Brackens and Tarleton State on Wednesday.

The Texans have gone 6-2 at home. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brackens averaging 5.2.

The Mavericks have gone 2-4 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Reynolds averaging 8.3.

Tarleton State makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). UT Arlington averages 60.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 65.5 Tarleton State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakoriah Long is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 9.8 points. Brackens is averaging 13 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Nya Threatt is averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Reynolds is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

