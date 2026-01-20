Reynolds and the George Washington Revolutionaries take on conference foe VCU

George Washington Revolutionaries (10-10, 2-5 A-10) at VCU Rams (6-13, 2-5 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (10-10, 2-5 A-10) at VCU Rams (6-13, 2-5 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Reynolds and George Washington visit Katarina Knezevic and VCU in A-10 action.

The Rams are 5-2 on their home court. VCU is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Revolutionaries are 2-5 in conference play. George Washington scores 62.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

VCU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 62.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 66.5 VCU gives up to opponents.

The Rams and Revolutionaries square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knezevic averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 59.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

