Reynolds and the George Washington Revolutionaries take on conference foe La Salle

George Washington Revolutionaries (9-6, 1-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (9-4, 2-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aryss Macktoon and La Salle host Gabby Reynolds and George Washington in A-10 play.

The Explorers have gone 4-2 in home games. La Salle averages 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 1-1 in conference matchups. George Washington is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

La Salle’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 65.3 points per game, 0.6 more than the 64.7 La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Revolutionaries meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Explorers. Macktoon is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

