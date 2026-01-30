Reneau leads Miami (FL) against Cal after 20-point game

California Golden Bears (15-6, 3-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (17-4, 6-2 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (15-6, 3-5 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (17-4, 6-2 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on Cal after Malik Reneau scored 20 points in Miami (FL)’s 79-70 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Hurricanes have gone 12-1 at home. Miami (FL) ranks sixth in the ACC in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Ernest Udeh Jr. paces the Hurricanes with 9.8 boards.

The Golden Bears are 3-5 against ACC opponents. Cal ranks sixth in the ACC allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Miami (FL) makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Cal has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Golden Bears meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reneau is scoring 19.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hurricanes. Shelton Henderson is averaging 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Lee Dort is averaging 8.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

